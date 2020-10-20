Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.