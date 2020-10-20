Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.