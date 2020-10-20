American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $122.83.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American National Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in American National Insurance by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.