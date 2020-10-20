Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $31.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.84 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.15 million, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $178.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. The company has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 298,251 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.