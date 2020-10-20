Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $511,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,360. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $609.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

