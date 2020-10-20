Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,232. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

