Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the highest is $113.39 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $112.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $433.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.51 million to $436.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $452.39 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $466.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $511,400. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

