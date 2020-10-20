Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.66.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,606. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

