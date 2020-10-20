AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

