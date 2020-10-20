AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.