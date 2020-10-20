ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.30. ANSYS has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

