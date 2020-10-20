Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

