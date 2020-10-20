Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) PT Lowered to $11.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $11.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.12. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

