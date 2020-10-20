Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Lowered to $11.75

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.61.

NYSE APHA opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 4.1% during the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aphria by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

