ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00393800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

