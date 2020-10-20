Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 42,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

