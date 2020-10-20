AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.13.

NYSE:AVB opened at $145.41 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 268.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

