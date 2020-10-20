AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $588.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 58.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

