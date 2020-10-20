AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $588.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 58.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit