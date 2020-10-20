AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.39 and its 200 day moving average is €17.26.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

