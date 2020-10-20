AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $538.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.70. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.