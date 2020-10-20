Bank of America Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $42.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SCHW stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

