Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $137,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,098,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 974,354 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 877,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,159,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

