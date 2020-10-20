Barclays Begins Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $937.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $839.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $798.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $430.00 and a 12-month high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

