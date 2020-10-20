Barclays Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Altice USA by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.