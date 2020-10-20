Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

