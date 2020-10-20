BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAGF opened at $35.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

