BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.