Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.60 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 29.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

