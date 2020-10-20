Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 496,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit