Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 496,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

