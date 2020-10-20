Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Visa by 98.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 299,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.16. 189,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

