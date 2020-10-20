Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. 219,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

