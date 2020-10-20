Berenberg Bank Raises The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $149.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

