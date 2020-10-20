BidaskClub Downgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $27.44 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

