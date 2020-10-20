Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $448.07 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $809.64 million and approximately $448.07 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

