BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BVXV opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $464.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.21.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). Equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

