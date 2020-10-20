Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $2.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

