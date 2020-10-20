BitTube Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $8,069.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00998433 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

