BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.02. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.