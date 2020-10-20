BTIG Research Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $92.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.