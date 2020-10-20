BTIG Research Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $92.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.78.
D. R. Horton stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
