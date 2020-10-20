Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BFST opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

