Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caesarstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 957.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

