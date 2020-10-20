Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

NASDAQ CAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Camden National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden National by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.