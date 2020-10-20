Canaccord Genuity Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $87.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $71,514.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,358.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 968,943 shares of company stock valued at $56,449,624. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.