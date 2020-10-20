Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

