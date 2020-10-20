CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

