Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Celtic stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Celtic has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.19.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising and Multimedia, and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit