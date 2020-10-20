Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Century Casinos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

