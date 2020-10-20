Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

