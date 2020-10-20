Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $18.67 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $53,760.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

