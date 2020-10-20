Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 830,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

