Citigroup Begins Coverage on Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

